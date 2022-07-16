Barcelona have finally got their man as the club has agreed terms for Robert Lewandowski with Bayern Munich. The 33-year-old had handed in his transfer request earlier this summer and wanted to join the Catalan giants as he looked for a new challenge in his career. The move is set to be completed in the coming days. Raphinha Transfer News: Barcelona Confirm Agreement in Principle To Sign Brazilian Winger From Leeds United.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich have communicated with Barcelona that they have accepted their latest proposal for Robert Levandowski. The Bavarians had already turned down a few bids from the Blaugranas for the Polish international prior to this.

Robert Lewandowski, who joined the Germans in 2014, had asked the club to let him leave in the summer as he aimed to complete a move to Barcelona. The Pole had already agreed personal terms with the Catalans and now the clubs have also reached an agreement.

Deal Done

Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/nmodHuNscw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022

It is understood that the 33-year-old will travel to Catalonia this weekend to complete the move. The striker had publicly expressed his desire to play for the Blaugranas and will be presented as a Barcelona player once he clears his medicals.

Bayern Munich will present their official team in front of the fans on July 16 and wanted to sort out Robert Lewandowski's future before that in order to avoid any friction between the player and the supporters. And amidst this, the club have decided to accept Barcelona's offer.

Barcelona and the German outfit have decided on a transfer fee of around €50m including add-ons for the Polish striker. He will be the Catalans' fourth major signing of the season after Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Raphinha.

