Serie A Teams Agree to Finish 2019–20 Season Under Government Guidelines

Serie A (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Footballing competitions across the world have been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, several leagues are hoping for a return in the next few months. An emergency meeting between the officials of Serie A was held on Friday and reported that all the 20 teams have agreed to resume the season as per to the government guidelines instead of following in the footsteps of Eredivisie and Ligue 1 and cancel the remainder of the season. Lazio Owner Claudio Lotito Open to One-Off Match Against Juventus to Decide 2019–20 Serie A Champions.

Italy are one of the countries that are affected the worst by the pandemic, however, in a recent video conference, an agreement has been reached between all the participating teams and the Italian Football Federation to complete the current season. But resuming the campaign still depends on the Italian government. FIFA Medical Chief Warns Against Restarting Football, Says ‘It Is Not a Matter of Money, It Is a Matter of Life and Death’.

Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino said ‘only natural that the Serie A league wants to play soccer. It would be against nature to say otherwise. Those who have a profession would always like to continue to do it, if it will be possible while respecting health standards and protocols.’

‘We will strictly adhere to government advice, as we have always done. They can be sure of our constructive and collaborative spirit and that my harmony with [president of the FIGC Gabriele] Gravina is absolute’ Earlier in the week, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has given green light for the players to return to individual training on May 4 with hopes of resuming the competition later in the month.

France's Ligue 1 and Netherlands Eredivisie have already ended their current season but Bundesliga and Premier League are looking at options on how to resume the footballing action. It is reported that the German league could be up and running by May 9 if all things go according to plan while June 8, is being discussed for Premier League’s return.