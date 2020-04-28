Serie A: Lazio Owner Claudio Lotito Open to One-Off Match Against Juventus to Decide 2019–20 Champions

Lazio vs Juventus (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lazio president Claudio Lotito is open to an idea of a one-off match between his team and Juventus to decide the winners of Serie A for the current campaign if the season cannot be resumed. Before the league was suspended, the record Italian champions had a one-point lead over second-placed Lazio and nine-point advantage over Inter Milan in third. Teams in the league are expected to return to training on May 4 with hopes of starting the competition on May 18. UEFA Set Deadline of May 25 for European Leagues to Provide Plans to Restart 2019–20 Season.

It is not yet decided on how Serie A will be resumed and if it will be resumed but Lazio president has backed the idea of a match between the top two teams to decide the champions. Juventus have won the last eight championships but Lazio, themselves are looking like strong contenders this season and are led by Ciro Immobile, who has scored 27 goals this season. Serie A Clubs Allowed to Resume Individual Training of Players from May 4 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

When asked by La Repubblica if he would accept a one-off game between the top two, Lotito replied ‘Yes, I would accept it. But I never asked myself the question.’ ‘Today we are one point away from Juventus. But in the first game against Juventus we won 3-1 and also in the Super Cup we won 3-1, and we still had to play another match.’ He added.

Lotito further added that resuming the regular season will be a disadvantage to them. He explained that the club had prioritized the league campaign by paying less attention to the Europa League, allowing them to focus on just one game per week. But of the season restarts, it will go against that plan as they will be forced to play two or three times a week.