Sevilla (SEV) will take on Inter Milan (INT) in the finals of UEFA Europa League. SEV vs INT clash will be played at RheinEnergiStadion in Cologne on August 21, 2020 (late Friday night). The Italians are looking for first European triumph in a decade while the Spaniards are eager to land a record sixth title. Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Sevilla vs Inter Milan, UEL 2019-20 can scroll down below. Europa League: Antonio Conte Says ‘Players Deserve All the Credit’, After Inter Milan Progress to Final.

Sevilla came from a goal down to beat one of the favourites Manchester United in the semi-finals while Inter Milan swept aside competitions dark horses Shakhtar Donetsk in their final four clash. This will be the two sides first-ever meeting on the European stage.

Sevilla have a fully fit squad with the only injury doubt being star attacker Lucas Ocampos as he limped off in the game against United. But the Argentine is expected to recover ahead of this clash. Meanwhile, Inter Milan will be without midfielder Matias Vecino but Alexis Sanchez, who was injured against Leverkusen could feature at some point in the game.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Samir Handanovic (INT) must be your keeper.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Sergio Reguilon (SEV), Jesus Navas (SEV) and Danielle D’Ambrossio (INT) must be your defenders.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Joan Jordan (SEV), Ever Banega (SEV), Franco Vasquez (SEV), Lucas Ocampos (SEV) and Nicolo Barella (INT) must be your midfielders.

Sevilla vs Inter Milan, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Romelu Lukaku (INT) and Lautaro Martinez (INT) must be your forwards.

Romelu Lukaku (INT) must your captain for this clash while Lucas Ocampos (SEV) can be named as your vice-captain.

