Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku watched in despair as Sevilla lifted their sixth Europa League trophy after beating Inter Milan 3-2 in the EUL 2019-20 final in Cologne on Friday. Sanchez came on the second half and missed a sitter while Lukaku scored twice, albeit one at the wrong end, as Inter faltered after going ahead within the opening five minutes. Manchester United and Arsenal fans were quick to troll Alexis Sanchez for another trophyless season. Sanchez’s last trophy came at Arsenal in the 2016-17 FA Cup win and since then the Chilean has failed to win any other title.

Sanchez, who completed a move to Inter this summer as a free agent after being on loan at the Italian club from Manchester United since last summer, came on as a second-half substitute in the final and watched in despair as his side succumbed to a defeat despite leading after five minutes and ending the first-half 2-2. Sanchez was heavily roasted online for the failure.

He watched from the bench as Lukaku put Sevilla 3-2 up with an own goal in the 74th minute. The former Manchester United striker failed to react quickly to an overhead kick from Diego Carlos and toe-poked it into his net while trying to clear the ball, which was already out of the target. Lukaku had earlier put Inter 1-0 ahead from the penalty spot within the opening five minutes of the match but missed a one-on-one opportunity towards the latter stages.

Alexis Sanchez Still Paying for His Sins?

Alexis Sanchez still paying for his sins I hear? pic.twitter.com/e92a0SBRKN — Tom (@_AFCTom) August 21, 2020

Manchester United Fans Sleeping in Peace After Inter Milan Loss

Man United fans going to sleep tonight knowing that rival fans can’t banter them about Lukaku, Sanchez or Young winning the Europa League pic.twitter.com/zpBaYq8adW — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 21, 2020

Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku Leaving Man United to Win Trophies?

Romelu Lukaku, Ashley Young and Alexis Sanchez leaving Man Utd to join a big club and win a European trophy they said 🏆🤔 pic.twitter.com/GdVg8ycjeh — Lee Southam (@LeeSoutham17) August 21, 2020

Arsenal Fans Troll Alexis Sanchez

Sanchez: I left Arsenal to win trophies Won nothing at United ✅ Frozen out the squad ✅ Sent abroad on loan ✅ Lost a cup final ✅ Meanwhile Arsenal: pic.twitter.com/Wgk3hx2dRy — ‏ًً (@gaucholemz) August 21, 2020

Alexis Sanchez A Club Legend - Pun Included

Alexis Sanchez balled at Arsenal for 4 years. Left Arsenal, robbed Man United of £500k a week to play the piano & allowed Arsenal to sign Aubameyang. He’s a club legend. 😂 — Bhavs (@bhavss14) August 21, 2020

Inter Milan Board to Manchester United After Europa League Final Defeat

Inter Milan board to Manchester United after agreeing to pay Sanchez wages pic.twitter.com/FwWbYNCiBu — Tobi (@TheTobiSmith) August 21, 2020

Lukaku After Sanchez Miss

Lukaku after Sanchez tells him he hasn’t been clutch for two clubs now pic.twitter.com/6cTeOD2SGW — Kam #8🏁 (@Culturecams) August 21, 2020

Sanchez Since Leaving Arsenal

Since leaving Arsenal to join Manchester United to “win everything”. Trophies won: Arsenal (1) Alexis Sanchez (0) pic.twitter.com/HOIK88gIym — kt (@TeamTalkKT) August 21, 2020

Alexis Sanchez Highlights vs Sevilla

Alexis Sanchez highlights vs Sevilla | Left United for trophies | Greatest Chilean since Pablo Neruda ? pic.twitter.com/OnOdkRxhSM — SORIA CHAMPION D’EUROPE (@randyassala) August 21, 2020

Best Things That Happened to Man United This Season

Lukaku scoring an own goal and Sanchez missing an open net is the second best thing that has happened to Manchester United this season — Soldier↪ (@PatohShanqueels) August 21, 2020

Alexis Sanchez Hasn't Won a Single Trophy Since Leaving Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez left Arsenal to join Manchester United nearly 3 years ago and since then he’s scored a total of 7 goals and hasn’t won a single trophy. Alexis, play that tune! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Cq4nAYAjiF — ® (@Reggie_AFC) August 22, 2020

Sanchez Left Arsenal to Win Trophies

Sanchez 😂😂 He left Arsenal to win trophies 😂🤣#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/wP4R6op2vg — f.almutairi | CAMPOINS 🏆🔥🔴 (@faisal___q87) August 21, 2020

Sanchez too had a great opportunity to make it 3-3 just after coming on. But his shot after a melee inside the Sevilla penalty box was cleared from the goal line by Sergio Reguilon. Sanchez has now gone three straight seasons without a trophy since moving for Arsenal in January 2018. Arsenal, meanwhile, won the FA Cup this season leading to Gunners fans trolling the Chilean online after another barren season. He had famously commented that he leaving Arsenal to “win more trophies” while joining Manchester United two years ago.

Sevilla have now won all six of the Europa League finals they have played. Luuk de Jong scored the opening two goals for them before Lukaku netted into his net to hand the trophy to the Spanish side. Inter Milan are now trophyless for 10 years with their last title coming in 2011.

