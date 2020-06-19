The battle for supremacy in the Spanish La Liga is getting fiery with both Barcelona and Real Madrid winning both their game post the COVID break. League leaders Barcelona next face Sevilla away in a crunch game which could be one of the season-defining moments. With just two points separating the Catalonians with the Los Blancos, Sevilla could just be the stumbling block Quique Setien and his men do not need. Sevilla versus Barcelona will be streamed live on the Facebook page of La Liga from 1:30 am IST. Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20: Lionel Messi, Lucas Ocampos and Other Players to Watch Out for Ahead of Spanish League Clash.

Third placed Sevilla have European ambitions and it is imperative they keep chipping away at wins in order to keep the chasing party at bay. Julen Lopetetgui has everyone fit and raring to go for the clash against Barcelona which is a massive boost for the hosts. Former Manchester City man Fernando returns in midfield for Sevilla and his presence will greatly aid their effort in counter Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi. SEV vs BAR Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Sevilla vs Barcelona Football Match.

Ever Banega and Joan Jordan will line-up either side of Fernando, with licence to venture forward. Lucas Ocampos has been a revelation this term for Sevilla and fans will hope he is amongst the goals tonight. Luuk de Jong should start in the lone striker role for Sevilla.

Sergio Roberto and Frenkie de Jong have been ruled out of the game for the visiting Barcelona and their place in the starting eleven will go to Jordi Alba and Arturo Vidal respectively. Lionel Messi is the talisman for Barcelona, one player that makes the team tick. If Sevilla afford him space in the final third, they are in for trouble. Martin Brathwaite will likely pip Luis Suarez to the striker's role after getting his first goal for the club last weekend.

When is Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Sevilla vs Barcelona match will be played at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on June 20, 2020 (Saturday). The clash has a scheduled time of o1:30 am IST.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters for La Liga 2019-20 in Inda, Hence, fans will not be able to catch the live action of Barcelona vs Sevilla on TV

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Sevilla vs Barcelona clash in La Liga 2019-20 will be streamed live on the official Facebook Channel of La Liga. So fane can get the live streaming of the game on the Facebook app or website. Barcelona know it will not be easy going in Seville but with the kind of form Lionel Messi is in, they just might snick away with a close win.

