Southampton will be playing Liverpool in the quarter-final of the EFL Cup, having lost their manager after a 0-5 drubbing at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend. The Saints have made a torrid start to their English Premier League campaign as they lie rock bottom in the points table. The EFL Cup gives them a platform to play freely but it will not be easy considering they play the league leaders and one of the inform teams of Europe. The Reds had a shock draw with Fulham in their last game but Arne Slot will want his players to move on from it quickly.

Liverpool will likely continue to rest Mo Salah and Virgil Van Dijk in the competition. Diogo Jota will lead the attack with Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliot on the wings. Alexis Mac Allister is an integral part of their midfield with Curtis Jones also likely to push forward. Wataru Endo has not got much opportunity this term but he is likely to start as the defensive midfielder here.

Jan Bednarek returned to first team action recently and his presence at the back should lift Southampton’s game. Jack Stephens will be suspended for this tie while Aaron Ramsdale is all set to start. Adam Armstrong will lead the attack and he will be supported by Paul Onuachu in the final third.

When is Southampton vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool will take on Brighton in the EFL Cup 2024-25 quarterfinal match on Thursday, December 19. St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton, England will host the Southampton vs Liverpool EFL Cup 2024-25 match and it is set to begin from 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Southampton vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

Sadly, there would be no live telecast available of the Southampton vs Liverpool match in EFL Cup 2024-25. This is because the Carabao Cup 2024-25 has no official broadcast partner in India. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the Southampton vs Liverpool match on any TV channel. For the Southampton vs Liverpool online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Southampton vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of Carabao Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Southampton vs Liverpool, quarterfinal match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but would need to purchase a match pass for the same. Southampton will struggle in this game and Liverpool should secure an easy win here.

