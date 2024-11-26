Sporting CP are second in the standings in this season of the UEFA Champions League with 10 points from 4 games. They defeated Manchester City in the last matchday, which was huge for their confidence. Joao Pereira, their new manager saw the team defeat Amarante FC in the Cup but the challenge will increase further, as he gears up to face Arsenal in Europe. Ruben Amorim, their new manager left for Manchester United but the good work he has done with the squad is there for all to see. Arsenal need a win as well as they were defeated by Inter Milan in their last game. Premier League 2024–25: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Thomas Soucek Score As West Ham Stun Newcastle United 2–0 With Away Victory.

Nuno Santes and Pedro Goncalves are missing for Sporting due to fitness issues. Viktor Gyokeres has made a name for himself this season with some brilliant performances. Trincao and Catano will be the two-attacking midfielder, slotting in behind the forward. Hidemasa Morita and Morten Hjulmand should be the two central midfielders, contributing in both defence and attack.

Kai Havertz has made a name for himself amongst the Arsenal fans, leading the team’s attack. Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli with their pace will trouble the Sporting backline. Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard as the midfield three offer the right balance in a game of this magnitude.

When is Sporting CP vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Sporting CP will host Arsenal at the Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal on November 27, Wednesday. The Sporting CP vs Arsenal Champions League 2024-25 match has a start time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Check out the Sporting CP vs Arsenal match viewing option below. Joselu Meets Cristiano Ronaldo During Al-Gharafa vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League Elite 2024–25 Match, Says 'I Am Glad To See You Again' (See Pics).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sporting CP vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Season. UCL matches will be available for live telecast on the network. The Sporting CP vs Arsenal match is likely to be available on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels. For the Sporting CP vs Arsenal online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Sporting CP vs Arsenal, UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UCL 2024-25 are with Sony Sports Network. For online viewing, fans can tune into the SonyLIV app. The live streaming of the Sporting CP vs Arsenal UCL 2024-25 football match on the SonyLIV app and website. It will be a game featuring goals with both side settling for a draw.

