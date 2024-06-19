The UEFA Euro 2024 competition is Europe’s premium football tournament while the winner of the competition is crowned as the European Champion. With 24 top teams from 55 eligible nations across the continent confirming their participation through qualification rounds in the Euro 2024, the tournament is expected to be an entertaining fixture. Competition debutants Georgia National Football Team made the headlines as they defeated Portugal National Football Team in the final group stage match and qualified for the Round of 16 along with Turkey and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese side. The Romania National Football Team despite leading group E from the start finished level on points (Four) with three other competitors and joined the Belgium National Football Team in the Final 16 of the Euros 2024. Check out the updated standings of the UEFA Euro 2024 below. UEFA Euro Cup Winners List: Ahead of 2024 Edition Take A Look at Previous Champions.

The continent’s superpower in football Germany will host the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament, which will be making its record 13th appearance in the tournament. There will be 36 group stage matches, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the knock-out stage of the competition. The final of the tournament will be played at the Allianz Arena on 11 July 2024.

A total of 24 teams will participate in Euro 2020 and are divided into six groups. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Round of 16 with four third-placed teams with the best record making it to the knockout stages as well. UEFA Euro 2024: Top Five Teams To Watch Out for in European Football Championship.

Euro 2024 Group A Points Table

Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Germany (Q) 3 2 1 0 6 7 Switzerland (Q) 3 1 2 0 2 5 Scotland 3 1 0 2 -3 3 Hungary 3 0 1 2 -5 1

Euro 2024 Group B Points Table

Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Spain (Q) 3 3 0 0 5 9 Italy (Q) 3 1 1 1 0 4 Croatia 3 0 2 1 -3 1 Albania 3 0 1 2 -2 1

Euro 2024 Group C Points Table

Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points England (Q) 3 1 2 0 1 5 Denmark (Q) 3 0 3 0 0 3 Slovenia (Q) 3 0 2 0 0 3 Serbia 3 0 2 1 -1 2

Euro 2024 Group D Points Table

Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Austria (Q) 3 2 0 1 2 6 France (Q) 3 1 2 0 1 5 Netherlands (Q) 3 1 1 1 0 4 Poland 3 0 1 2 -3 1

Euro 2024 Group E Points Table

Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Romania (Q) 3 1 1 1 1 4 Belgium (Q) 3 1 1 1 1 4 Slovakia (Q) 3 1 1 1 0 4 Ukraine 3 1 1 1 -2 4

Euro 2024 Group F Points Table

Teams Matches Won Draw Lost GD Points Portugal (Q) 3 2 0 1 2 6 Turkey (Q) 3 2 0 1 0 6 Georgia (Q) 3 0 1 1 0 4 Czechia 3 0 1 2 -2 1

UEFA Euro 2024 will have some of the advanced technologies and a new set of rules to make the tournament fair and competitive. FIFA confirmed the use of a new VAR (Video Assistant Referee) system that will be faster and more accurate. Also, the added time won’t be much longer allowing teams to play at a faster pace. Similarly, the referees will be strict with only the captain of the respective team allowed to communicate with the on-field referees otherwise a yellow card will be shown to the athlete.

