There were a lot of rumours which said that Carlo Ancelotti has decided to leave Real Madrid at the end of the 2024-25 season. These rumours erupted after Real Madrid faced a massive defeat at the hands of Barcelona during the Spanish Super Cup 2024-25 final. Some Real Madrid supporters also want Ancelotti to leave. Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed and said, "I’ve absolutely NOT decided to leave Real Madrid… I hope to stay for FOUR more years, same as president Florentino Perez. That would be perfect in order to do a big farewell together in 2029!". Liverpool Beat LOSC Lille To Reach UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Round of 16; Barcelona Win Nine-Goal Thriller Against Benfica.

Carlo Ancelotti on Leaving Real Madrid

🚨🚨 Carlo Ancelotti: “I’ve absolutely NOT decided to leave Real Madrid… I hope to stay for FOUR more years, same as president Florentino Pérez”.



“That would be perfect in order to do a big farewell together in 2029!”. pic.twitter.com/8frvytrmBC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)