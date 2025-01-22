Mumbai, January 22: Prince William was in Monaco to watch Aston Villa in the Champions League on Tuesday. But the future king of England couldn't bring his beloved team luck as the Premier League side fell to a 1-0 defeat at Stade Louis II. Television cameras captured the prince in the crowd, wearing a blue jacket and a grey sweater over blue shirt. He looked cold in the principality, rubbing his hands together as he spoke someone next to him in the stands. Liverpool 2–1 LOSC Lille, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott Score As the Reds Seal UCL Round of 16 Spot.

Prince William — arguably Villa's most famous fan — was in the crowd for the team's victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition. The loss dealt a blow to Villa's hopes of automatic qualification for the round of 16.

Prince William Watches Aston Villa vs As Monaco Match

Prince William is in attendance in Monaco, and will be hoping Aston Villa turn things around 🤴 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/hxZyvtPWWR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) January 21, 2025

It is provisionally seventh in the standings with one game to go in the league phase of the competition and in danger of dropping out of the top eight.

Teams finishing between ninth and 24th face a playoff to advance to next stage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)