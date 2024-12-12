Ruben Amorim and Manchester United will be put to the test again as they take on Czech side Viktoria Plzen in their next UEFA Europa League 2024-25 encounter. Man Utd have been able to secure only a couple of wins in their last five played Europa League 2024-25 games. The same story goes for their last five Premier League games. The Red Devils will be coming in after facing a close 2-3 loss against Nottingham Forest. But in their last Europa League 2024-25 matches, Man Utd secured a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt. It was again a close game but Ruben Amorim's men did the job and secured three points. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Barcelona Beat Borussia Dortmund To Go Second, Arsenal Jumps to Third.

Currently, Man Utd stand in 12th place in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 standings. They will be keen on securing three points against Viktoria Plzen. Under new boss Ruben Amorim, there haven't been any big shifts in Manchester United's form. Viktoria Plzen resides beside the Red Devils in the UEL 2024-25 standings. But they have been doing well in the Czech League and because of that they are in the second spot.

This will be an important match for both Viktoria Plzen and Manchester United as they are currently struggling in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 season. A win for either side will benefit them with three points. There is no margin for error now and they cannot drop points at any cost going further.

When is Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Viktoria Plzen will host the Red Devils in the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 12. The Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United match will take place at Old Trafford and it starts at 11:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to the UEFA Europa League 2023-24 season in India. Fans in India can watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD/HD TV channels. For Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United online viewing options, read below. Man City Fans Stopped From Going Out of Allianz Stadium Midway into Juventus vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

How to Get Live Streaming of Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast partner of UEFA Europa League 2024-25 in India, will provide Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United live streaming. Fans looking for an online viewing option can watch Viktoria Plzen vs Manchester United live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website but will need to have a subscription to do the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2024 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).