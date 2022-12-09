Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been in superb form throughout the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Messi has netted three goals and provided one assist so far. With Messi at his best, Argentina finished at the top of Group C ahead of Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Argentina got six points from three matches in the group stage with two victories over Poland and Mexico. They, however, suffered a shocking defeat against Asian side, Saudi Arabia. Argentina then earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Australia in the round of 16. They will now face Netherlands on December 9th at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail. However, ahead of this game, let's take a look if Lionel Messi will be a part of this crucial quarter final encounter.

Lionel Messi started FIFA World Cup 2022 in style. The Argentine forward scored a goal from the penalty spot against Saudi Arabia in their first match of the world cup. However, Saudi Arabia scored two back-to-back goals in the second half to defeat Argentina. Lionel Messi's side came back in style against Mexico. With Messi scoring a sublime goal from outside of the box, Argentina defeated Mexico by 2-0. Then in their final group-stage match, Messi missed a penalty. However, despite that, the Argentine superstar was in the middle of Argentina's 2-0 victory. The PSG forward once again opened the scoring for Argentina in the quarter final match against Australia. He then created numerous opportunities for the Argentine players, which they failed to take. Overall the 35-year-old forward is having a great world cup so far.

Will Lionel Messi Play In Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Lionel Messi is currently fully fit to start for Argentina in their important quarter final match against Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2022, Qatar. As a result, the Argentine captain will surely start in the quarter final match.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is the most important player for Argentina at this moment. Messi's brilliant form is the biggest weapon for Lionel Scaloni. The Argentina captain is playing his last world cup and hopes to win the only trophy which is missing from his cabinet. He will be eager to do his best against Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Louis van Gaal's Netherlands defeated the United States in the round-of-16 match. They have been one of the most effective teams in the tournament. Netherlands will be seeking revenge for their 2014 Brazil World Cup semi final exit and now have a perfect opportunity to do so.

