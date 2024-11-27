La Liga giants and 15-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid are set for their trip to Anfield as they take on Liverpool next in the UCL 2024-25. Real Madrid in their four matches played so far in the Champions League 2024-25, have only been able to win a couple of matches. Real Madrid lost their encounter against Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille and Serie A side AC Milan. On the other hand, Liverpool have won four out of four outings in the UCL 2024-25 so far and are in good form in the Premier League as well. UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Real Madrid Faces Injury Concerns Ahead of Crucial Match Against Liverpool in Anfield.

Real Madrid are making a comeback after some doubtful performances. Kylian Mbappe finally scored a goal in his last match for Real Madrid. Jude Bellingham is also looking good alongside Federico Valverde and other midfielders. This is also going to be a challenging contest for Carlo Ancelotti as there have been rumours from here and there of his departure amid Real Madrid's average performances.

Will Vinicius Jr Play Tonight in Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Match?

Vini Jr suffered a hamstring injury during the Leganes vs Real Madrid La Liga 2024-25 match. The injury is not very serious, but Vini Jr can still miss up to five to six outings for Los Blancos. Vinicius Jr is not available for Real Madrid vs Liverpool UCL 2024-25 encounter because of the injury. Carlo Ancelotti and his men can be in some trouble due to the absence of the star left winger. Vinicius Jr Suffers Hamstring Injury, Rules Star Player Out Of Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match.

There are not many options for Real Madrid in the left wing. And in the attacking front, Real Madrid will possibly come up with just Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo. The two attackers will have a lot of ground to cover in the absence of Vini Jr.

