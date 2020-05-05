Hockey India Invites Expression of Interest to Host 2021 National Championships

Hockey India. (Photo: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

New Delhi, May 5: Hockey India on Tuesday said that it has invited expression of interest to host the 2021 National Championships as well as the inaugural Inter-Department National Championship and Academy National Championship. "While the deadline to express interest to host the 11th Hockey India National Championship 2021 is 11 May 2020, the deadline to express interest in hosting 1st Hockey India Inter-Department National Championship 2021 and 1st Hockey India Academy National Championship 2021 will be on 5 June," said Hockey India.

"The window to host the senior men and women category will be between 1 January 2021 to 30 April 2021 and the junior/sub-junior men and women category National Championships will be between 15 February to 30 April 2021. The suitable dates will be announced by Hockey India after deliberation with the host Member Unit." Hockey India Annual Awards 2020: Manpreet Singh, Rani Rampal Win Player of the Year Awards.

"We have invited all state member units interested in hosting the annual National Championships to express their interest before the stipulated time," said Hockey India President Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad.

"At Hockey India, we have ensured the ongoing nationwide lockdown does not affect the planning and execution of our day-to-day work and all the Hockey India officials have been working from home to ensure the calendar for next year is actioned.

"As the annual National Championships are restructured from next year onwards, we are hopeful there will be a lot of interest from state member units, institutional/ department members and academies to host these respective tournaments," he added. Hockey India had earlier postponed all its national championships indefinitely when the nation-wide lockdown in place to fight against the coronavirus pandemic was extended in April.