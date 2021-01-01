With New Year on its way, several sporting leagues have gone on a festive break which means fans have to wait before sports return back in action. However, despite that, there is never a dull day in the sporting world as something is always happening. So we bring you all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. New Year Celebrations: Team India Welcome 2021 With Small Get-Together.

Big Bash League continues their season over the New Year period as Melbourne Renegades and Sydney Thunder face off against each other. Sydney are near the top of the table while the Renegades are lingering near the bottom and will look to get their season back on track after four consecutive losses. ICC Has a Hilarious Reaction After Ben Stokes Complains About Test Team of the Decade Cap.

Premier League will also continue its action on the first day of 2021 with a couple of games. Everton will host high-flying West Ham at Goodison Park. Meanwhile title-chasing Manchester United take on Dean Smith’s Aston Villa at the Old Trafford.

