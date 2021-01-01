Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan shared a heartfelt note on Twitter after receiving the ICC T20I Player of the Cricketer award. He has also been picked in the ICC T20I team of the decade. The leggie has been nothing short of phenomenal in the shortest international format, and his numbers speak volumes of his prowess. Making his T20I debut in October 2015, the then 17-year-old didn’t take long in cementing his place in the national team. His unorthodox bowling style took oppositions by storm as Afghanistan took giant strides in international cricket. In 48 T20I appearances so far, Khan took 89 wickets at an economy rate of just over six. MS Dhoni Named Captain of ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Decade.

Sharing a picture with the ICC T20I team of the decade, the leg-spinner thanked everyone who supported him during his journey. He also hoped to continue his stellar show in the 20-over format. So great full to be named in t20 decade team and being the t20 decade bowler . “Thanks everyone for you love and support through out my career so far .Hopefully will have some more good memories and performances in future INSHALLAH LOVE YOU ALL,” the leg-spinner captioned the picture of the micro-blogging website. Rashid Khan Takes Sensational Catch to Dismiss Colin Ingram.

So great full to be named in t20 decade team and being the t20 decade bowler . Thanks everyone for you love and support through out my career so far .Hopefully will have some more good memories and performances in future INSHALLAH 🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫 LOVE YOU ALL 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/bkQMR3Y09t — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) December 31, 2020

Speaking of other players in the ICC T20I team of the decade, India’s Rohit Sharma and West Indies swashbuckler are the openers followed by India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Aaron Finch and South Africa’s AB de Villiers. While Australia’s Glenn Maxwell and Caribbean dasher Kieron Pollard are the two all-rounders, former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been named as captain.

Surprisingly, ICC have picked just three frontline bowlers in Rashid Khan, India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Sri Lankan captain Lasith Malinga.

ICC's T20I Team of the Decade: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

