India and Australia face each other on Day 5 of the 3rd Test at the SCG on January 10, 2021 (Sunday). The game hangs in the balance after stumps on Day 4. Meanwhile, we bring you all the live sports breaking news, top stories about all sports and sportspersons from around the world and latest updates on match results, live scores, transfer news and rumours, injury updates, retirement news of players and birthdays of sports stars and every important news you need to know. Virat Kohli Asks for Strict Action Against Offenders, Says ‘Racial Abuse Is Absolutely Unacceptable’.

PSL 2021 draft saw several superstars change teams ahead of the new season of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition. Quetta Gladiators have added Chris Gayle to their ranks during the PSL 2021 Draft while Rashid Khan joins Lahore Qalandars. Australian Chris Lynn leaves the Lahore side and will now represent the Multan Sultans. PSL 2021 Draft: Rashid Khan Joins Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators Pick Chris Gayle.

India’s domestic T20 tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy continues with matchday 2. Several teams across the groups face on the second day of the competition. The Twenty 20 tournament will start at 12:00 pm IST with games also scheduled to be played at 07:00 pm.

Footballing action also continues with ISL. the Indian Super League will see top two teams in the league Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan face each other as they look to take a hold at the summit of the competition.

