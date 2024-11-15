58-year-old Mike Tyson is all set to take on 27-year-old YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul in a boxing match. Mike Tyson who is regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time was supposed to battle Jake Paul in July 2024. But due to some medical emergency, Mike Tyson had to pull out of the clash at that point of time. Now as the boxing legend fit and fine the boxing match is on. Every formality from press conference to pre-match weigh-in has taken place. Jake Paul weighs in at 227 pounds (102.9 kgs) and Mike Tyson weighs in at 228.4 pounds (103.6 kgs). Mike Tyson Slaps Jake Paul at Pre-fight Ceremonial Weigh-In Ahead of Their Highly Anticipated Showdown, Pics & Videos Go Viral.

During the pre-match weigh-in session, things got a little intense as Jake Paul and Mike Tyson had a final face-off before the match. Jake Paul came very close to Mike Tyson, the boxing legend did not like it very much and slapped Jake Paul in response. After this things got a little heated on the stage.

When is Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Boxing Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match is now finally on the cards with the fight taking place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match has a start time of 6:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Saturday, November 16.

Where to watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Boxing Match Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, due to the absence of any official broadcaster Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson will not be telecasted on any TV channel. For Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul live streaming viewing options, read below. Jake Paul Reacts to ‘Pinch Me’ Moment as Mike Tyson Slaps Him During Weigh-In Ceremony Ahead of Mega Fight (See Post).

How to Watch Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Boxing Match Live Streaming Online?

Streaming platform Netflix has secured the rights to live stream the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson boxing match. Fans in India can tune into Neflix's app and website to watch live streaming of the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 15, 2024 09:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).