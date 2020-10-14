The Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals took on each other at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai in the IPL 2020. It was the Delhi Capitals who had the last laugh as they won the game by 13 runs. The match was quite a nail-biting thriller where the results swung from one side to another. The netizens hailed the Delhi Capitals bowlers and Ajinkya Rahane who made a brilliant fielding as he saved a six in the 20th over when RR needed 22 runs from six balls. Had this not been saved, it could have been one movement which could have changed the course of the game. We shall have a look at the Twitter reactions but before that let's have a look at how the game panned out for the two teams. The match started off Delhi Capitals winning the toss and electing to bat first. DC vs RR Highlights Dream11 IPL 2020.

The Delhi Capitals made 161 runs for the loss of seven wickets with Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer scoring a half-century each. Dhawan made 57 runs from 33 balls whereas the DC captain slammed a half-century in 43 deliveries. In response to this, Delhi Capitals' bowlers made sure to keep the asking rate in check. Anrich Nortje was the one who walked away with a couple of wickets. Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin got one wicket each. Now let's have a look at the tweets below:

Some brilliance

That is some brilliance and athleticism from @ajinkyarahane88 under pressure . If he can’t contribute with the bat he will contribute with his athletic fielding. What a save. #IPL2020 #DCvsRR #AjinkyaRahane — Karan (@KaranChoksi6) October 14, 2020

Game over

Nortje

South African pacer

Nortje And Jofra.. Ipl Khatam Hone tak Top 100 Me Yeh do नाम Hi Rahenge.. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/JQB4hlhlUN — . (@BeingChirag_) October 14, 2020

Steve Smith after the match said that it was quite disappointing and the wicket slowed up a bit as the game proceeded. Kagiso Rabada was all praises for debutant Tushar Deshpande was also glad about his performance.

