Indian sports community experienced one of the darkest moments in its history as on World Wrestling Day 2021, the country’s famed Olympic medal-winning wrestler, Sushil Kumar was arrested by the special cell on Sunday (May 23, 2021) after being on the run for more than a fortnight for alleged links in the murder of fellow 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar in Delhi. Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, His Associate Arrested by Team of Special Cell in Connection With Chhatrasal Stadium Brawl Case.

It is understood that Sushil Kumar has been evading arrest for nearly 20 days but on Sunday, which is also being celebrated as universal Wrestling Day, Special Cell Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) released a statement, saying that the Olympic medal-winning wrestler and his associate Ajay Kumar, another accused in the case were taken into custody. Olympic Medallist Sushil Kumar Case! All You Need To Know.

Sushil Kumar's Arrest

#WATCH | A team of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Wrestler Sushil Kumar; visuals from Saket Police Station. (Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/tauURqxvC2 — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2021

There was disbelief among the people of the country and several sports personalities as everyone came to terms with Sushil Kumar’s fall from one of India’s greatest wrestlers to an arrestee in a murder case. Ironically, this event occurred on World Wrestling Day as the country’s only wrestling world champion was taken behind bars by a team of Special Cell SR.

Arrested On World Wrestling Day

An Olympian and a National wrestler, running wanted for a crime of murder, arrested on World Wrestling Day (May 23).. Accused Sushil Kumar and Ajay arrested after a fortnight’s chase across 6 states/UTs.. Shall now face the law of the land.. pic.twitter.com/oLh4qc0R14 — Special Cell, Delhi Police (@CellDelhi) May 23, 2021

Ironic

Ironically Sushil Kumar's arrest has happened on World Wrestling Day. Still remember him framing Narsingh Yadav before 2016 Rio Olympics. Also other brawls where his gangster friends beat up opponents after match. When heroes of high stature do wrong, no one believes. That fall! — गीतिका🚩 (@ggiittiikkaa) May 23, 2021

Arrested On May 23

The first ever Greco-Roman wrestling match was held on May 23, 1904. May 23rd is therefore known as "World Wrestling Day" every year. Sushil Kumar arrested on May 23, 2021. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) May 23, 2021

Fallen Star

How ironic it is that India's most successful wrestler, 2-time Olympic medalist #SushilKumar has been arrested on World Wrestling day after being on the run for over 2-weeks. It never feels good when an athlete who has done so much for the nation is embroiled in a murder case. pic.twitter.com/tomcYvN261 — Nikhil Mathur (@too_lazyy) May 23, 2021

Arrested!

On World wrestling day...this is how #SushilKumar faced the camera for the media... Face covered..guns and protection... #SushilKumar pic.twitter.com/M8PzmmcGac — Ujjawal Sharma (@SharmaJi220) May 23, 2021

World Wrestling Day is celebrated every year on May 23 as on this day in 1904 the first World Greco-Roman event was held in Austria, Vienna. Due to this 23rd of May is celebrated as the universal day of wrestling around the globe.

Sushil Kumar is one of the most decorated sportsperson in Indian history, winning medals at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, of which his first triumph was India’s second medal in wrestling and the first since Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav's bronze medal at the 1952 Summer Olympics. He has also won several medals at the Commonwealth Games.

