Alexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren will take the centre stage at the Wimbledon 2021 at Court 2. In this article, we shall be having a look at the live streaming and online telecast details of the match, but before that here's a look at the preview of the game. So this is the round-of 64 match and the two players have met each other in the Round of 16 in Atalanta. The German walked away with the last laugh in the match back then. Novak Djokovic Trolls Himself as He Survives a Series of Fall During Wimbledon 2021, Invites Netizens To Come Up With Hilarious Memes.

Zverev made way into the second round by beating Tallon Griekspoor in the first round to win. he righted an easy win with the scoreboard reading 6-3, 6-4, 6-1. Whereas, Tennys Sandgren defeated Norbert Gombos to make way into the second round. He won the game 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3. Needless to say that the german has an upper hand over Tennys Sandgren and thus many websites have predicted that the German will win in four sets. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game:

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of Wimbledon 2021 RAlexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren Men's Singles First Round Match?

Alexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren's second-round match in Wimbledon 2021 will take place on July 1, 2021 (Thursday). The match will be played on Court 2 and will start at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Wimbledon 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren Men’s Singles First Round Match? Which TV Channel Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Star Sports Network holds the official rights of Wimbledon 2021 broadcast in India. However, it appears that there is live telecast available for qualifier matches. So, Alexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren Men's singles Round 1 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Select 1 and Select 2 channels for live telecast.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of Wimbledon 2021 Alexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren Men’s Singles Round 1 Match Online in India?

Fans can log on to Hotstar+ Disney to catch Wimbledon 2021 live streaming online to watch Alexander Zverev vs Tennys Sandgren match which will be a mouthwatering game.

