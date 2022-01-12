Novak Djokovic's visa controversy became much of a topic of discussion and the incident led to fans and the tennis fraternity having divided opinions. As one may recall, Novak was held in the detention center. Now Andy Murray has spoken about the incident and said that it's positive that Novak is not into the detention center anymore after he won the court case. Since he is out of the detention centre, Novak will be able to focus on the sport and the Serbian started preparing for the Australian Open 2022 that starts on January 17, 2022. Novak Djokovic Opens Up on Testing COVID-19 Positive in December, Writes, ‘It Is Always an Honour To Compete in Australian Open’ (Read Full Statement).

Murray further explained that the Serbian will surely have to answer a few questions related to isolation. "You know, I think there are still a few questions that need to be answered around the isolation and stuff, which I’m sure we’ll hear from him in the next few days," said Murray. The Serbian tennis ace had dragged the Australian authorities to the court after they denied him a visa. The Australian Border Force is examining if the Serbian had made false travel claims.

Novak Djokovic has also started preparing for the Australian Open 2022. He was seen sweating it out at the Rod Laver Arena and the snaps of his practice session went viral on social media. Rafael Nadal had also reacted to the controversy and slammed the media for the kind of a circus they had created. Furthermore, Nadal joked that he had rather not played than go through so much.

