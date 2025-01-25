Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of Australian Open 2025 Women Singles Final, Here Are H2H Stats and Match Results of Last Five Encounters of Finalists at Grand Slam in Melbourne

After two weeks of enthralling action. the Australian Open 2025 is all set to host the finals and in the Women singles, it will be Aryna Sabalenka and Madison Keys who will clash for the title up for grabs at the Margaret Court Arena on Saturday, January 25. Sabalenka will be eyeing a three peat at the Australian Open as she has won the last two editions as well and is on a 19-match winning streak at the Australian Open currently. Sabalenka had a dominant run through the Australian Open 2025 so far with her latest victory coming against Paula Badosa in the semifinal. Only Martina Hingis in 1999 has been able to win a three-peat of Australian Opens before this. Sabalenka will definitely look to equal her feat. Aryna Sabalenka To Take On Madison Keys in Title Clash at Australian Open 2025.

For Madison Keys, this marks her second Grand Slam final, the first being a loss to Sloane Stephens at the 2017 US Open. Keys showcased resilience and grit, saving a match point in her thrilling three-set semifinal win against world number one Iga Swiatek. Along the way, Keys defeated Ann Li, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Danielle Collins, Elena Rybakina, and Elina Svitolina in what has been a gutsy campaign. On the other hand, Sabalenka won against Sloane Stephens, Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, Clara Tauson, Mirra Andreeva, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. With how the Australian Open 2025 has panned out so far, it is difficult to find a proper favourite for the title. With Madison Keys making to the final after a long time, fans are eager to know the head-to-head result between the two finalists. They will get the entire information here.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys: Results of Last Five Encounters

2024: Aryna Sabalenka defeated Madison Keys in the fourth round of China Open (6-4, 6-3).

2023: Aryna Sabalenka beat Madison Keys in the US Open semifinal [0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5)}

2023: Sabalenka once again defeated Madison Keys in the Wimbledon quarterfinal (6-2, 6-4).

2021: Madison Keys won against Aryna Sabalenka in the German Open second round at Berlin (6-4, 1-6, 7-5).

2018: Sabalenka defeated Madison Keys in the Cincinnati Open quarterfinal. (6-3, 6-4). Australian Open 2025: Madison Keys Can Win Her First Slam Title and Stop Aryna Sabalenka’s Threepeat.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys: Head-to-Head Record

Sabalenka and Keys have come up against each other five times in the past. The Belarusian has been dominating the head-to-head so far with her leading by a massive 4-1 margin. Except for a single instance from 2021 in the German Open in Berlin, Sabalenka has gotten the better of the American on every occasion. The scenario was not different in the recent China Open 2025 fourth round encounter where Sabalenka defeated Keys by straight sets. In Grand Slams, Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula previously met at the US Opem 2023, where Sabalenka emerged victorious in the semifinal with a decisive 0-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(5) win.

