Martina Hingis, former Swiss tennis player, celebrates her 40th birthday on September 30, 2020 (Wednesday). She remains the youngest ever Grand Slam champion across both men’s and women’s categories having won the 1997 Australian Open at just 16 years of age. She won five Grand Slams singles titles, 13 women’s doubles titles and seven mix-doubles Grand Slam titles. She won a calendar-year doubles Grand Slam in 1998 and also an Olympic silver medal in 2016. As she celebrates her 40th birthday, take a look at some best matches of Martina Hingis. Naomi Osaka & Lewis Hamilton Feature in TIME 100 Most Influential People 2020.

Hingis remains the Tennis world’s youngest Grand Slam champion in the Open era and second-youngest ever to lift a Grand Slam title. She is also the youngest Tennis player to be World No 1. Hingis spent a total of 209 non-consecutive weeks as the top-ranked women’s singles player and 90 weeks as the doubles world number 1. Hingis also held the singles and doubles World No 1 ranking simultaneously for 29 weeks. Take a look at some of her best matches.

1. Martina Hingis vs Steffi Graf

Where: WTA Championships Final

When: 1996

Winner: Steffi Graf

2. Martina Hingis vs Lindsay Davenport

Where: Tokyo Open Final

When: 1998

Winner: Martina Hingis

3. Martina Hingis vs Serena Williams

Where: Australia Open Quarter-Final

When: 2001

Winner: Martina Hingis

4. Martina Hingis vs Jennifer Capriati

Where: Australia Open Final

When: 2002

Winner: Jennifer Capriati

5. Martina Hingis vs Jana Novotna

Where: Wimbledon 1997

When: 1997

Winner: Martina Hingis

She started at 14, won her first Grand Slam at 16 but never won any singles major title after the age of 18. The world was awe-struck when Hingis – then only 15 years and 9 months – partnered Helena Sukova in women’s doubles to clinch her maiden Grand Slam title by winning the 1996 Wimbledon Championship.

