Nick Kyrgios has slammed Rafael Nadal for his comments about the Novak Djokovic Australian visa controversy. According to the Australian, Nadal should have supported the Serbian tennis star publicly during the visa controversy. As one may recall, the Spaniard had been highly vocal in expressing his views when it came to the Novak Djokovic visa controversy. He was asked about how the Australian Open 2022 tournament will be impacted due to Novak's presence or absence. Nadal had said the Australian Open was much bigger than any player including him. Prior to that he had said Novak Djokovic faced the consequences of the choices he made. He could have easily played at the Australian Open 2022 if he had been vaccinated. Novak Djokovic 'Disappointed With The Court' For Ruling Out His Visa Application, Serbian Tennis Star Promises to Cooperate With Authorities for Deportation Process.

This surely did not go well with Kyrgios who did not mince his words to lash out at Nadal. The Australian tennis star was asked about his stand about the controversy during an interview with SportsClub and here's what he had to say. "On a human level, he needs support from other player. [Stefanos] Tsitispas, I get you have your views on vaccination. [Andy] Murray, we can always count to say the right thing, Nadal whatever... But bro, where is your support for the guy?"

Novak Djokovic's visa controversy finally ended with his visa being provoked for the second time and his appeal for the visas being ruled out by the Australian Open 2022. He issued a statement after the Australian court ruled out his appeal and expressed his disappointment. However, he promised to fully cooperate with the authorities for the process of deportation.

