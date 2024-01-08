After the end of exciting 2023 season, Tennis fans are eagerly waiting for Australian Open 2024. While the qualifiers have started from January 8, 2024, the main draws will commence on 14th January, and the tournament will continue till 28th January. The first grand slam event of the year, taking place in its traditional home of Melbourne, the world’s best players in singles and doubles will take to its hard court surfaces in pursuit of sporting immortality, as Novak Djokovic looks to further his record-breaking prowess and top seed Iga Swiatek seeks to back up a maiden WTA Finals title. Australian Open 2024: Full Day of AO Qualifiers Wiped Out Due to Rain.

But the road to the championship is not easy as both these stars have faced defeats recently in team events at United Cup. Although Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Australian Open 2024, many other rising stars like Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev pose a tough challenge to defending champion Djokovic. Similarly, in ladies' singles, Top seed Iga Swiatek is the favourite to win the title but could face competition from Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka and 2023 US Open winner Coco Gauff. While the prestigious tournament will be held at Melbourne Park, Tennis fans can catch the live action on several platforms. For all the details regarding the channel that will be live telecasting the Australian Open 2024 and online platforms in India, scroll below. Australian Open 2024: Novak Djokovic and Other Contenders for AO24 Men’s Singles Title.

How To Watch Live Telecast of the Australian Open 2024 in India?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open 2024 in India. All the matches will be telecasted on Sony Sports SD/HD channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming of Australian Open 2024 in India?

For Live Streaming of the Australian Open 2024, fans can tune into the Sony LIV App, OTT platform of Sony Sports Network.

