Ons Jabeur is on the cusp of history as she is just a victory away from becoming the first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title when she takes on Elena Rybakina in the women's singles final at Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday, July 9. The match would be played at the Centre Court and is scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Tunisia's Jabeur has shown a lot of grit en route to the prestigious Wimbledon final and is set to fulfill what she had said earlier in January this year--"I am going to win Wimbledon." Rybakina, much like her opponent on Saturday, is the first Kazakh woman to compete in a Grand Slam final. Born in Moscow, she switched her international allegiance to Kazakhstan in 2018. Wimbledon 2022 Day 11 Highlights: Top Results, Major Action From Tennis Tournament

While Jabeur beat Tatjana Maria en route to the final, Rybakina made a huge upset by beating a title favourite in Simona Halep to enter the final. An epic final awaits with two stars harbouring dreams of lifting up the coveted title. Who would it be? Stay tuned to find out.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Wimbledon 2022. Star Sports 1/ Select will provide the live telecast of the Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina tennis match in India.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

As Sony Sports Network has the telecast rights of the Wimbledon 2022 in India, its OTT platform SonyLIV will provide live streaming online of Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinal match. However, users will need to subscribe to the services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2022 02:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).