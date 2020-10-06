Rafael Nadal will hope to take another step closer to 19th Grand Slam win and a record 13th title at Roland Garros when he plays Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final of men’s singles in French Open 2020. Nadal has been in terrific form in clay like he always has been and is yet to drop a set in the tournament. His opponent in the last eight is 19-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner, who saw-off US Open finalist Alexander Zverev in the last round to reach the quarter-finals in his debut at Roland Garros. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how to watch the Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner quarter-final match should scroll down for all details, including free live telecast and live streaming online on Hotstar.

Jannik Sinner ousted 11th seed David Goffin in straight sets in the first round before beating an ailing Zverev in four sets in the previous round. He will, however, face a sterner test against the greatest player of all-time on clay. Nadal has faced little competition in the first four rounds but Sinner will be different and provide an equal contest. They are also meeting for the first time.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match?

Rafael Nadal vs Jannink Sinner quarter-final match in men’s singles of French Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Roland Garros. The game will be held on October 6 (Tuesday) and it has a scheduled start time of 8:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can follow the live action of Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner quarter-final match live on Star Sports channels. They can tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels on their television sets to live telecast the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner Men’s Singles Quarter-Final Match Online in India?

Fans can also follow the Rafael Nadal vs Jannik Sinner quarter-final online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the quarter-final clash online for is fans in India.

