Roger Federer is a professional tennis player born in Basel, Switzerland, on August 8, 1981. He is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Federer has won a total of 20 grand slam men's singles titles and ranks third behind Djokovic and Nadal with 21 and 22 titles respectively. Along with the grand slams, he has two Olympic medals one silver in 2012 London and a gold in 2008 Bejing.

Federer won his first major singles title at Wimbledon in 2003 at the age of 21. In the next year, he went on to win three out of four major titles and he also won the ATP finals, he also did the same in the years 2006 and 2007. The Swiss star has dominated the Australian Open, US Open, and Wimbledon, but couldn't do the same on clay and has only won the French Open once in 2009 completing his Grand slam. In the early 2000s, Federer was ranked no. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) for 310 weeks with a record of consecutive 237 weeks.

As the Swiss superstar celebrates his 41st birthday let's look at some lesser-known facts

Federer has won 103 ATP titles and ranks second below Jimmy Connors with 109.

He has one gold and one silver Olympic medal to his name.

He is a six-time Australian Open winner, eight-time Wimbledon champion, five-time US Open champion, and has won one French Open title in 2009.

Federer has also won the World tour title six times, which is the most won by any tennis player.

He has been ranked No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals for 310 weeks.

No 1 player for 237 consecutive weeks.

In 2003 he established the Roger Federer Foundation to help disadvantaged children and to promote their access to education and sports..

In 2020 he was the world’s highest-paid athlete on the Forbes List.

Roger Federer has dominated the game for almost 10 years, but due to injuries in recent years, he wasn't able to compete in each and every Grand Slam or play at the level that he used to. However, he will always be known as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

