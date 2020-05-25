Sania Mirza Celebrates Eid Al-Fitr With Son Izhaan, Tennis Star Posts Cute Picture on Twitter

Sania Mirza and son (Photo credits: @MirzaSania/Twitter)

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to Twitter and posted a cute picture of herself with son Izhaan Mirza Malik on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr or Eid ul Fitr. After the holy month of Ramzan Muslims in India celebrate the festival of Eid today. Sania in her post wrote. "Eid vibes #MyIzzy," as she shared the picture of mother-son duo. In another tweet, Sania urged people to stay at home this Eid. "I am staying home this Eid WITH and FOR my loved ones... please do the same Eid Mubarak," the tennis player wrote. Eid Mubarak Wishes: Sachin Tendulkar, Bajrang Punia, Gautam Gambhir and Other Sports Personalities Greet People on the Occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

In an interview with Times of India, Sania said she misses being with husband and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik due to the lockdown. "It's been really tough on us, being stuck in two different countries. Shoaib and I do video calls almost every day and we are missing being together on Eid," Sania said.

Sania Mirza with her son

Eid Mubarak from Sania Mirza

I am staying home this Eid WITH and FOR my loved ones... please do the same ❤️ Eid Mubarak 🤲🏽 🌙 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) May 25, 2020

The tennis player also said that due to coronavirus crisis Mirza family won't meet anyone. "Due to the lockdown, we are not going to meet anyone. It will be just us at home and celebrations will be simple. Eid always starts with a prayer. Every year, we perform Eid ki namaz and have breakfast together after my dad returns from the mosque. But this year, he, too, will offer prayers at home. Eid is about togetherness, family and meeting loved ones who you may not meet that often. Lunch at my aunt's place is a tradition, but we won't be able to do any of that, this year," she said.