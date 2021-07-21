Behold the mega coverage of Olympics 2020, brought to you by Prasar Bharati, through its twin network of Doordarshan and All India Radio, and dedicated sports channel DD Sports. The coverage spans from pre to post-Olympics and will be available on our TV, Radio and Digital platforms across the country. Tokyo Olympics 2020: List of Sports Events at the 32nd Summer Games.
Details of platform-wise coverage are hereunder:
DD Sports
Daily Shows on Olympics
|Show
|Time
|India @ Tokyo
|8:30 PM
|Olympics Highlights
|9:00 PM
|Olympics Stat Zone
|9:30 PM
Different sporting events at the Olympics will be broadcast Live daily on DD Sports from 5 AM to 7 PM. Details of the same will be made available everyday on DD Sports and AIR Sports Twitter Handles (@ddsportschannel & @akashvanisports).
DD News
Special programme - Monday to Friday – 7 PM, Saturday – 5 PM
Special segments in Breakfast News, Mid Day Prime and News Night
DD India
Special programme everyday at 8.30 PM
Special segments in Breakfast News, Mid Day Prime and News Night
All India Radio
|S. NO.
|Programme Details
|Broadcast Date/Timings
(IST)
|Mode of Broadcast
|1.
|Curtain Raiser
|22.07.2021
2230 Hrs. onwards
|All AIR Capital stations, FM Rainbow network, DRM, and other interested AIR stations. The programme will also be carried over Youtube Channel (www.youtube.com/user/doordarshansports), DTH and on NewsonAir mobile App within territory of India.
|2.
|Daily Highlights
|23.07.2021 to 08.08.2021
2230 Hrs. onwards daily
|
-do-
|3.
|Periodic FM Updates
|24.07.2021 to 07.08.2021
During 0700 Hrs. to 1900 hrs. daily
Breaking news may also be broadcast on FM Channels whenever India wins medal.
|FM Rainbow network
|4.
|Off-Tube Commentary of select Hockey matches
|
As per Annexure-I
|All AIR Capital stations, FM Rainbow network, DRM, and other interested AIR stations. The programme will also be carried over Youtube Channel (www.youtube.com/user/doordarshansports), DTH and on NewsonAir mobile App within territory of India.
|5.
|Off-Tube Commentary
Of select Badminton matches
|
As per Annexure-II
|
-do-
|6.
|Pre-Games Programmes as build up to 2020 Tokyo Olympics
|Last of 3 –programme series on 19th July, 2021
2200 Hrs.
|
-do-
NOTE: The regional version of Curtain Raiser and Daily Highlights programmes may be broadcast by Non- Hindi AIR stations at their convenient time on the next day preferably during morning transmission. India Hockey Schedule at Tokyo Olympic Games 2020: Get Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey Teams’ Time Table, Match Fixtures in IST.
ANNEXURE-I
|Date/ Day
|Match Details
|Venue
|Match Timings (IST)
|24.07.2021
(Saturday)
|India Vs. New Zealand (Men)-Pool Match
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|0630 Hrs. onwards
|24.07.2021
(Saturday)
|India Vs. Netherlands (Women)-Pool Match
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|1715 Hrs. onwards
|25.07.2021
( Sunday)
|India Vs. Australia (Men) -Pool Match
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|1500 Hrs. onwards
|26.07.2021
(Monday)
|India Vs. Germany (Women)-Pool Match
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|1745 Hrs. onwards
|27.07.2021
( Tuesday)
|India Vs. Spain (Men) -Pool Match
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|0630 Hrs. onwards
|28.07.2021
(Wednesday)
|India Vs. Great Britain (Women) -Pool Match
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|0630 Hrs. onwards
|29.07.2021
( Thursday)
|India Vs. Argentina (Men) -Pool Match
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|0600 Hrs. onwards
|30.07.2021
(Friday)
|India Vs. Ireland (Women) -Pool Match
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|0815 Hrs. onwards
|30.07.2021
(Friday)
|India Vs. Japan
(Men) -Pool Match
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|1500 Hrs. onwards
|31.07.2021
(Saturday)
|India Vs. South Africa (Women) -Pool Match
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|0845 Hrs. onwards
|*01.08.2021
(Sunday)
|India specific Quarter final match (Men)
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|TBC
|*02.08.2021
(Monday)
|India specific Quarter final match (Women)
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|TBC
|03.08.2021
(Tuesday)
|1st Semi-final match (Men)
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|0700 Hrs. onwards
|03.08.2021
(Tuesday)
|2nd Semi-final match (Men)
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|1530 Hrs. onwards
|04.08.2021
(Wednesday)
|1st Semi-final match (Women)
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|0700 Hrs. onwards
|04.08.2021
(Wednesday)
|2nd Semi-final match (Women)
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|1530 Hrs. onwards
|*05.08.2021
(Thursday)
|Match for Bronze Medal (Men)
Match for Gold Medal (Men)
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|0700 hrs. onwards
1530 Hrs. onwards
|*06.08.2021
(Friday)
|Match for Bronze Medal (Women)
Match for Gold Medal (Women)
|Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo
|0700 hrs. onwards
1530 Hrs. onwards
* AIR will broadcast off-tube commentary of Quarter-Finals and matches for Bronze medal only if Indian teams features in those matches.
NOTE: Off-tube commentary of aforesaid Hockey matches would be broadcast subject to availability of live feed.
ANNEXURE-II
|Date/ Day
|Match Details
|VENNUE
|Match Timings (IST)
|31.07.2021
(Saturday)
|Men’s Double Semi-Finals
|Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court
|0530 hrs. onwards
|01.08.2021
(Sunday)
|Women’s Singles Semi-Finals
|Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court
|1700 Hrs. onwards
|*01.08.2021
(Sunday)
|Men’s Doubles Bronze medal match
|Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court
|TBC
|02.08.2021
( Monday)
|Men’s Singles Semi Finals
|Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court
|0930 hrs. onwards
|02.08.2021
( Monday)
|Women’s Singles Final
|Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court
|Followed by Men’s Singles Semi
Finals
|02.08.2021
( Monday)
|Men’s Double Final
|Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court
|Followed by Women’s Single final match
|02.08.2021
( Monday)
|Men’s Singles Final
|Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Badminton court
|1630 hrs. onwards
*AIR will also broadcast off-tube commentary of Men’s Doubles Bronze medal match if Indian pair features in that match.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2021 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).