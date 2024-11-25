India’s 18-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh reached 2790 FIDE ELO points this year and is currently ranked fifth in live chess ratings. He is on the brink of history as the youngster is bidding for the World Chess Championship after Vishwanathan Anand. D Gukesh takes on reigning world champion Ding Liren, 32, of China in the World Chess Championship. Liren created history by being the first male Chinese world champion, while Gukesh could create history by becoming the youngest Chess World champion. He already holds the record of being the youngest FIDE Candidates 2024 winner to become the challenger for the World Chess Championship. Chess Championship 2024 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Unveils Latest Artwork For Ding Liren vs D Gukesh Match.

As per the format of the FIDE World Chess Championship, the final will be a single match consisting of 14 classical games with the first player to reach 7.5 points to win the title. The time-based match will have 120 minutes for the first 40 moves and later they will have 60 minutes for the next 20 moves each. The 14-game match will last for 20 days including a rest period. As for the prize money, the World Chess Championship 2024 has a total prize of INR 20.8 crore with every game won fetching the player INR 1.67 crore. If the Championship goes into a tie-break then the winner will take home INR 10.83 crore approx.

When in D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Final? Know Date, Venue and Time in IST

The D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 will start on November 25 and will go on till December 14. The start time for the match at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The World Chess Championship 2024 between D Gukesh and Ding Liren will be held at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore. Check out the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 viewing options below. Chess Fun Facts: Mark the Start of World Chess Championship 2024 by Learning 10 Interesting Things About Chess, The Game of Strategy and Skill.

Where to Watch D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Final Live Telecast in India?

D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Final is one of the biggest match of the Indian Chess history. Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Final live telecast will not be available in India.

How to Watch D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Final Live Streaming Online in India?

Even though there is no live telecast available in India, the D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 will be streamed live on YouTube and Twitch channels. FIDE, ChessbaseIndia and Chess.com’s YouTube, and Twitch accounts will provide D Gukesh vs Ding Liren World Chess Championship 2024 Final Live Streaming Online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).