WWE's blue brand will be live once again and will take place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. WWE Raw on Netflix gave us a slight idea of what will be coming in on SmackDown. We saw Nia Jax during the WWE Raw on Netflix and later she indulged in a brawl against Bayley who is the number one contender to face Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship on Friday Night SmackDown. The match between Bayley and Tiffany Stratton will be an interesting one. We will surely get to see Nia Jax interrupting the match. Dominik Mysterio Crowned 'Most Hated Wrestler of the Year' at Pro Wrestling Illustrated Awards 2024.

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs Bayley For WWE Women's Championship

Another big highlight will be Solo Sikoa making a return. Solo lost his match against Roman Reigns and lost "Ula Fala" in the process. This means Solo Sikoa can no longer tell that he is the "Tribal Chief". It will be interesting what Solo has to say and fans will also be eager to know about his plan going further.

Solo Sikoa to Return

There is going to be another interesting contest which is said to take place at WWE SmackDown this time. It is Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs Los Garzas (Angel & Berto). A tag team action is must on a WWE show and it will be the number one contender match in which the winning team will go on to contest for tag titles. Paul Heyman Declares Himself the GOAT in WWE on Logan Paul's Impaulsive Podcast, Says 'It Should Be Acknowledged, Accepted, Respected and Worshipped'.

Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs Los Garzas (Angel & Berto)

EXCLUSIVE: After their big victory, the Motor City Machine Guns are informed that they will face Los Garza in a No. 1 Contender's Match next week. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nzDWoDKWmm — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2025

Several other top stars will be making an appearance on WWE SmackDown. The Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to LA Knight and others will be a part of the Friday Night SmackDown slated to take place on January 17.

