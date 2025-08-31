Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: In a bid to avoid a series defeat, hosts Zimbabwe will lock horns against visitors Sri Lanka in the second and final ODI of the ongoing two-match ZIM vs SL series. Sri Lanka are currently leading the two-ODI series, having won the ZIM vs SL 1st ODI 2025. Zimbabwe will be hopeful to get the job done in ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025, having come perilously close to winning the first encounter. ZIM vs SL 2025: Zimbabwe Captain Craig Ervine Ruled Out of Sri Lanka ODI Series Due to Calf Injury

In the ZIM vs SL 1st ODI 2025, Pathum Nissanka, Janith Liyanage, and Kamindu Mendis' half-centuries enabled Sri Lanka to put on a mammoth 298. In reply, Ben Curran, Sikandar Raza, and Tony Munyonga brought Zimbabwe on the brink of victory, but a hat-trick in the final over from Dilshan Madushanka ensured Sri Lanka pulled off a stunning seven-run win, and gained an unassailable 1-0 lead.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025 Details

Match Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025 Date Sunday, August 31 Time 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming and Telecast Details Fancode App and Website – Live Streaming

When is Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Looking to avoid a white-wash, Zimbabwe will take on Sri Lanka in the second and final ODI of the two-match series on Sunday, August 31. The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025 is set to be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).Dilshan Madushanka Scalps Hat-Trick! Sri Lanka Pacer Defends 10 Runs In Last Over During ZIM vs SL 1st ODI 2025 at Harare

Where To Watch the Live Telecast Of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025?

No, there will be no live telecast available for the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka two-match ODI series 2025 in India due to the absence of official broadcasters. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 on TV channels. For live streaming options of ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025, read below.

How To Watch the Free Online Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025?

Yes, Fancode is the official live streaming partner of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka two-match ODI series 2025 in India. Hence, Indian audiences will be able to watch the live streaming of the ZIM vs SL 2nd ODI 2025 on the Fancode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a match pass (INR 25) to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI 2025 match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2025 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).