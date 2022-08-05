Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 will commence at midnight for all users. The sale will last till August 10, 2022, and it is already live for the Prime Members. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 will bring exciting deals on smartphones, electronic items, Amazon devices and more. Let's take a look at some of the deals that will be available during the sale. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 To Begin at Midnight, Check Top Deals Here.

Apple iPhone 13:

Apple iPhone 13 128GB storage variant will be offered at Rs 68,900 for all users. All colour models will be available for purchase at the same price at midnight. As a reminder, the iPhone 13 128GB originally costs Rs 79,900.

Realme Narzo 50 5G:

The Narzo 50 5G will be available for purchase at Rs 15,999. Buyers will also get an additional discount of Rs 1,500. Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with a 6.6-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, up to 6GB of RAM and more.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be sold at Rs 30,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Amazon will also offer up to Rs 13,050 by exchanging an old smartphone. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G sports a 6.5-inch screen, a Snapdragon 865 processor, a 12MP primary camera and more.

In addition to this, the OnePlus U Series 65-inch 4K smart Android TV, HP Chromebook 11a and other electronic items will be available at a discount price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022.

