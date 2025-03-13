The Gemini app received new updates, which allow players to attach YouTube links on AI Studio. The new feature is powered by native video understanding. By attaching the links to YouTube, the players can summarise the video and get details about it. It can be accessible in Google AI Studio and Gemini API. Chinese AI Startup Manus AI Announces 2 Million People Joined Waitlist in 7 Days, Says ‘Humbled by Incredible Demand’.

YouTube Link Attachments Now Available in Gemini in Google AI Studio

