Mumbai, March 13: The Android 16 beta 3 update, offering several new improvements and features, will be launched tomorrow for testing ahead of the stable update. Android 15 was launched in October 2024 but still hasn't been rolled out on all compatible devices. Amid this, Google has announced that it will introduce the third version of its Android 16 beta tomorrow, on March 14, 2025.

Android 16 stable update is still months away from being released, and these beta versions help the company and users understand the problems and improvements to make in the final update. Android 16 beta 2 offered several new enhancements, such as camera control for third-party apps, UltraHD support for HEIC format images, status bars, black bar removal under the navigation, and more. Grok New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s AI Chatbot Now Allows Users to Auto Detect and Reads URLs.

Android 16 Beta 3 Releasing Tomorrow (March 14, 2025)

We're dropping Android 16 Beta 3 tomorrow! Make sure to check back in here for the release. ⏲️ — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) March 12, 2025

Android 16 Beta 3 Improvement, New Changes

Google announced that Android 16 beta 3 would be released on March 14 (Thursday). The Android 16 beta 3 version is expected to roll out first for the developers via OTA around 10 AM PT (Pacific Time). The update will be available to those who enrolled in beta testing. It is expected that Google will release its final (stable) version earlier than expected in Q2 2025 or June month. The rumours suggested it could launch on June 3, 2025.

The Android 16 beta 3 could include "final APIs and behaviours, building upon the features offered in the second beta version." Google is expected to provide new features; however, it is unclear which areas the update will improve. In the third beta, the tech giant will likely introduce user-facing changes such as edge-to-edge layoffs for the app. OpenAI Operator AI Agent Rolled Out in More Countries to Pro Users, Now Available EU, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland.

Android 16 beta 2 is expected to introduce other notable changes, such as advanced video capabilities, app resizing for bigger displays, privacy improvements with Privacy Sandbox on Android, and a Live Update function. Google will reportedly release a minor SDK update in Q4 2025, focusing on the features and optimisations instead of offering significant changes in the UI (User Interface).

