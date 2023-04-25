New Delhi, April 25 : It is a known fact that tech behemoth Apple is gearing up for its annual developer conference soon, where a host of new products from the tech giant are expected to be unveiled. Moreover, the realityOS software for the headset and the next-gen iPhone and iPad software versions are also speculated to be released.

However, with the launch of the new iPadOS 17, Apple is said to be ending the software update support for a handful of iPad models. Find out which devices will be marked as obsolete.

Apple’s iPadOS 17 Update:

Apple is preparing big for its upcoming WWDC 2023 event that is to be held on June 10. The event is expected to witness the debut of an array of new Apple products alongside the release of the new iOS 17 for its iPhones, and the iPadOS 17 for its iPads.

Now, as per the latest reports three older iPad models are likely to lose software update support from Apple, hence, they would not be receiving the upcoming iPadOS 17 update.

These speculations are in line with the previous reports that predicted that several older iPhone models would lose update support with the new iOS 17. As per the latest reports, only those iPad models that were launched post 2017 are likely to be compatible with the new software update and hence, the previous models’ support will be dropped.

It is also important to remember, even when a device might be listed compatible with the new software, it may not support all the features offered the latest software version.

iPad Models That May Be Dropped From Update Support To iPadOS 17:

According to reports, three iPad models will not receive the iPadOS 17 update; these are - the iPad 5th generation, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro 1st generation, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation models.

The list of Apple’s iPad models, which will most probably receive the iPadOS 17 update includes - iPad Air 3rd-gen and later, the iPad 6th-gen and later and the iPad mini 5th-gen and later. All iPad Pro models launched in 2017 or later are also most likely to get updated to the new software.

