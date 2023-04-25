New Delhi, April 25 : Meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp is known for offering several timely updates to make the platform capable of handling the changing user requirement, while also enhancing safety aspects.

WhatsApp is also known for considering its user feedback, and it has been working towards offering several new features. Going by its continued endeavours to please its users, WhatsApp is working to offer Channels, a highly popular feature of Telegram. Let’s check what it is about. Google’s Bard AI Chatbot Ready To Fight It Out With ChatGPT; Can Generate and Debug Software Codes; More Details Inside.

WhatsApp To Offer Channels Feature:

WhatsApp is testing yet another popular feature of Telegram, called Channels. Channels is a feature that essentially allows users to broadcast content or information to all their followers in one go. JioCinema Free? Not For Long! Jio May Introduce Daily, Gold and Platinum Subscription Plans After IPL 2023, Say Reports; Check Likely Prices.

Hence, Telegram’s Channels feature is highly preferred by celebrities, enterprises and influencers to share all the information with their large audience base. This feature also doesn’t have any member number limitations, that’s seen on groups and communities features of WhatsApp, which have a set upper limit on participants.

As per the reports, WhatsApp has introduced its new 'Channels' feature in the latest update on both Android beta v2.23.8.6 and iOS v23.8.0.75. With this new feature WhatsApp aims at offering a convenient and limitless member experience to the users, similar to what Telegram is offering.

It is good to mention at this point that the WhatsApp Channels feature is reportedly going to be a private tool, and user information including their phone numbers, joining a channel will be all hidden.

As the Channels feature is meant to broadcast content, info or news from one user to several followers, this feature will not be end-to-end encrypted. Nevertheless, private one-to-one conversations will continue to be fully encrypted and will not be trackable by the government or WhatsApp to ensure user security and privacy. This new handy feature will definitely be appreciated by the WhatsApp users.

