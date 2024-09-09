New Delhi, September 9: Apple is expected to unveil the much-anticipated iPhone 16 lineup at its Glowtime Event today. We can expect to see the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max to be revealed, alongside other announcements. The event will showcase Apple's latest innovations, which may include the Apple Watch Series 10, the iOS 18, Apple Intelligence and new AirPods.

You can watch the Apple Glowtime Event live today. The event is scheduled to begin today at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET or 10.30 PM IST and will be livestreamed on Apple’s official website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app. The event is expected to announce the public rollout of iOS 18, which was first introduced in June. The new operating system will likely bring features like customisable home and lock screens, an updated Control Center and RCS messaging. Apple Glowtime Event: iPhone 16 Series Likely To Feature Apple Intelligence, New Health Functions in Apple Watch Series 10; Check Details.

Apple Event Live Streaming Link

There are also speculations that suggest the iPhone 16 series is expected to be powered by the Apple Intelligence feature. Apple Intelligence, with its AI features, might include capabilities like a smarter Siri, AI-powered writing tools and ChatGPT integration. Apple is likely to unveil AirPods 4th generation alongside the iPhone 16 series. These new AirPods are expected to offer better sound quality, longer battery life, and improved noise-cancellation features.

iPhone 16 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

It is rumoured that the iPhone 16 Pro may have a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could have a larger 6.9-inch display. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus might have cameras arranged in a vertical stack instead of a diagonal arrangement. Rumours also suggest that the iPhone 16 series might have bigger image sensors and a new physical camera button. The camera button might be placed next to the Action button that was introduced last year. It is said that the new camera button will be able to recognise swipe gestures for allowing its users to swipe right or left to zoom in or out.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to have a triple-camera setup, similar to the previous models. The iPhone 16 Pro models might have a 5x optical zoom lens. These Pro models are also likely to have a 48MP Ultra Wide camera and a special Tetraprism lens. All four models of the iPhone 16 may come with a new Apple chipset called A18. The Pro versions are expected to be powered by the powerful A18 Bionic Pro, while the base models might have a regular A18 processor. iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple Watch 10, AirPods 4; What To Expect From Apple Glowtime Event 2024.

iPhone 16 Series Price (Expected)

According to multiple reports, the starting price of the iPhone 16 series is expected to be around INR 79,900 for the base model. The iPhone 16 Plus is anticipated to be priced at approximately INR 89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro might start at around INR 1,29,900, and the Pro Max is expected to be available at around INR 1,39,900.

