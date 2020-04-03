Apple iPhone 9 Aka iPhone SE 2 Reportedly Launching Today; Might Also Be Named As 2020 Apple iPhone SE

Apple Logo. (Photo Credits: IANS)

There were rumours that Apple could launch its iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2 on March 31 but the event got cancelled due to the coronavirus scare & postponed to April 5. According to leakster Jon Presser, Apple again pushed the launch event to April 15 which was decided in the company's meeting. Apple iPhone 9 Aka iPhone SE 2 Launch Event Reportedly Pushed To April 15; Might Be Available From April 22.

Now according to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple iPhone SE 2 or iPhone 9 might be launched today & could also be called as Apple 2020 iPhone SE. The report also states that Apple might start taking orders for the same from tomorrow onwards. The 2020 Apple iPhone SE is likely to feature A13 chipsets that powers iPhone 11 Series. Apple Acquires Dark Sky App; Will Shut Down Android & Wear OS Apps in July.

Looks-wise, the new 2020 Apple iPhone might get a design similar to iPhone 8 & is expected to arrive in white, black, red shades. The upcoming iPhone might bring Apple Arcade Support & new augmented reality features as well. As far as the price is concerned, the Apple device is likely to start at $399 & could be offered in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Storage Configuration.