Apple iPhone 9, iPhone 9 Plus To Launch With A13 Bionic Chipset; Reveals iOS 14 Code

Apple iPhone SE 2 Models Might Launch With Two Display Sizes (Photo Credits: IANS)

We already know that Apple id working on the affordable version of the iPhone, which is likely to be called as iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. Now, a new report has surfaced online claiming that the higher variant of the line-up will be called as iPhone 9 Plus. This piece of information came through iOS 14 code snippets. If this rumour turns out to be true, we can say that Apple will definitely look to attract old iPhone users with its upcoming budget iPhone. There have been several reports in the past claiming that Apple's budget iPhone will get new features which are not seen on the previous iPhones. As Apple hasn't confirmed its next product line-up, we suggest that this news should be taken with a pinch of salt. Apple Reportedly Working on A New iPad; Could Run on iPadOS 13.

Another report through Geekbench listing claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a new device, which could possibly be iPhone 12. The processor of the new device is claimed to be more powerful than Apple's A12X, which is equipped on iPad Pro.

According to the report from 9to5Mac, the Apple iOS 14's code has allegedly revealed that the company could release iPhone 9-series soon. This series will include iPhone 9 and iPhone 9 Plus.

The report also claims that iPhone 9 Series will be powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset, seen on iPhone 11 Series. If this rumour is believed to be true, then it is safe to assume that iPhone 9 Plus will pack better Specifications like an improved battery, enhanced camera and more.

Previously, Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple tracking analyst claimed that new iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 will be made available in two storage options - 64GB or 128GB. And, iPhone 9 is likely to get a starting price of $399 which is around Rs 29,000. Moreover, the iPhone 9 Plus is likely to be pricier than the base model of iPhone 9, which could cost Rs 10,000 more than the regular model.