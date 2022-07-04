Asus India will officially launch the ROG Phone 6 Series in the country tomorrow. The phone maker has teased the ROG Phone 6 Series on its official Twitter account, revealing the launch date and time. The launch event will take place tomorrow at 5 pm IST and will be streamed live via Asus India's official YouTube channel. Asus ROG Phone 6 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report.

The ROG Phone 6 Series will comprise ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro models. The company is expected to sell the devices in the country via Flipkart.

The coolest smartphone just got cooler with upgraded thermals for more efficient heat dissipation during long hours of 🔥 gameplay. Launching on 5th July, 05:20 PM Set Reminder: https://t.co/paZeMciRLx Stay tuned to know more.#ROGPhone6 #WorshippedByGamers #LovedByTechGurus pic.twitter.com/UWdcovrx61 — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) July 3, 2022

In terms of specifications, ROG Phone 6 is likely to come powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It is said to come equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Asus ROG Phone 6 (Photo Credits: EV Leaks)

The vanilla model of the ROG Phone 6 Series could pack a 5,850mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For photography, the gaming handset will get a triple rear camera module that might comprise a 64MP primary lens and 5X optical zoom. The device is said to be IPX4 certified. Unfortunately, there is no information available about the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

