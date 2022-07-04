Asus India will officially launch the ROG Phone 6 Series in the country tomorrow. The phone maker has teased the ROG Phone 6 Series on its official Twitter account, revealing the launch date and time. The launch event will take place tomorrow at 5 pm IST and will be streamed live via Asus India's official YouTube channel. Asus ROG Phone 6 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report.

The ROG Phone 6 Series will comprise ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro models. The company is expected to sell the devices in the country via Flipkart.

In terms of specifications, ROG Phone 6 is likely to come powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It is said to come equipped with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 165Hz.

Asus ROG Phone 6
Asus ROG Phone 6 (Photo Credits: EV Leaks)

The vanilla model of the ROG Phone 6 Series could pack a 5,850mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For photography, the gaming handset will get a triple rear camera module that might comprise a 64MP primary lens and 5X optical zoom. The device is said to be IPX4 certified. Unfortunately, there is no information available about the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

