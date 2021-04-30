Asus is all set to launch the Zenfone 8 series next month on May 12, 2021. The new Zenfone 8 series reportedly will comprise at least three phones. Ahead of its launch, the company has teased the flagship smartphone on its official Twitter account. The new teaser suggests the phone will get a higher refresh rate, probably 120Hz. The teaser video showcases the smoothness of the display of the Zenfone 8. Asus ZenFone 8 Launch Scheduled for May 12, 2021.

Is it just us or are there a lot of ‘o’s in ‘smooth’? How many, exactly? ;) Know more:https://t.co/ig6Hay5mlo#Zenfone8 #BigonPerformanceCompactinSize — ASUS (@ASUS) April 27, 2021

So it is safe to assume that the company will incorporate a 120Hz display, which will be better than the predecessor that has a 90Hz refresh rate. However, it remains to be seen if the company introduces this feature on all three phones or will it be specific to certain variants.

The upcoming Zenfone 8 series reportedly will include Zenfone 8, Zenfone 8 Pro and Zenfone 8 mini. If the market reports are to be believed, the Zenfone mini will get a slightly smaller 5.92-inch OLED display along with a 64MP primary sensor and all-new Sony IMX663 sensor.

On the other hand, the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Pro phones could be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Apart from the 120Hz refresh rate, one of the Zenfone 8 is rumoured to get an FHD screen with a higher refresh rate of 144Hz.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2021 12:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).