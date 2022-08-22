Asus is likely to launch the Z smartphone tomorrow in India. This piece of information has been revealed by tipster Sahil Karoul, via his Twitter account. According to the tipster, the ZenFone 9 will debut with the Asus 9Z moniker. ZenFone 9 was launched in Taiwan last month, and the Indian model will carry similar specifications. Asus Zenfone 9 With Dual Rear Cameras Now Official; Price, Features & Specifications.

Asus ZenFone 9 comes with a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC coupled with 16GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens and a 12MP secondary snapper. Upfront, there is a 12MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Asus ZenFone 9 packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. It comes with dual microphones with OZO Audio Noise Reduction Technology, dual stereo speakers, an IP68 rating and more.

