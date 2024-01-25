New Delhi, January 25: The iPhone 16 series is still months away from its official launch; however, ahead of the launch, many reports have surfaced about the leaked specifications and features of the upcoming iPhone Pro series. From screen size to processor and camera module, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have been reported to have significant upgrades and changes compared to the iPhone 15 series launched in September 2023.

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max will be introduced with a "bigger and more advanced main camera sensor." The report mentioned that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely feature a 48MP camera with a Sony IMX903 sensor. The report further mentioned that the device will provide better camera performance by using a "14-bit Analog-to-Digital Converter" (ADC), which will help in high-quality data conversion. The device also has Digital Gain Control (DGC) for better dynamic range and controlling noise in pictures. Honor Magic V2 Likely To Launch in Europe on January 26: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

The report mentioned that the official announcement came from the 'Digital Chat Station' on the Weibo platform. The Weibo user also reportedly stated that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will also feature a 12% larger camera sensor with a 1/1.14-inch size compared to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro models with a 1/1.28-inch sensor. Because of the larger sensor, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will significantly improve performance - better dynamic range, camera, blur, low-light photography and more. Apple Developer Fees: Apple Plans To Impose Fees and Restrictions on Developers Who Offer Ability To Sideload Their Apps in European Union: Report.

Beyond the camera department, the report said the leaked details suggested the upcoming iPhone has a curved screen with the same thickness as the previous iPhone 15 Pro models. The upcoming iPhone 16 series has been rumoured to offer AI-powered features, a larger camera, larger screen sizes, and up to 2TB of internal storage variants. The new iPhone models are yet to be officially announced. However, as per reports, the device may offer major upgrades compared to the existing iPhone 15 lineup.

