New Delhi, June 12: Microsoft announced its AI-powered chatbot, Bing in February this year. It comes with features like image generation capabilities. Now, you can now talk to Bing on your desktop. Previously, you could only talk to Bing on your phone using the Bing mobile app.

Additionally, the company has added improved conversation skills. Microsoft claims that Bing has been improved. It can now have more natural conversations with users. You can ask it more complex questions and get more detailed answers.

The image generation feature allows users to use Bing to generate images based on text descriptions. This is a great way to get creative ideas or to see what something might look like before you buy it.

On the other hand, the desktop support allows you to talk to Bing on your desktop as well as your smartphone. It also supports text-to-speech answers. The AI chatbot responds to your questions in its own voice.

How To Use Bing Voice Chat on Desktop

Open the Bing search engine on your desktop.

Click on the microphone icon in the Bing Chatbox.

Now, Bing will say 'I'm listening'

Next, speak your question or query into the microphone.

Wait for Bing to process your question and respond.

Bing voice chat is currently available in English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin. Microsoft says that support for more languages is on the way.

Bing voice chat is a convenient way to interact with the search engine. Here are some examples of how you can use Bing voice chat:

Get the weather forecast: "What's the weather going to be like today?" Create a to-do list: "Add 'grocery shopping' to my to-do list." Search for information: "What's the capital of France?" Ask for directions: "How do I get to the nearest coffee shop?" Set a reminder: "Remind me to pick up milk on my way home from work."



To get better results, speak clearly and slowly. Alao, avoid background noise.If Bing doesn't understand your question, try rephrasing it. You can also type your question into the Bing Chatbox if you prefer.

"We know many of you love using voice input for a chat on Mobile. It’s now also available on a desktop by clicking on the microphone icon in the Bing Chatbox. We currently support English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin, with more languages on the way. Try asking Bing Chat, “How much wood could a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?," Microsoft said in a blog post.

