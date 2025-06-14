New Delhi, June 14: Microsoft has introduced Copilot Vision for Windows users. The Microsoft Copilot Vision is available in the US for Windows 10 and Windows 11. Additionally, it is expected to be rolled out to more countries outside of Europe in the future. Microsoft said, "Copilot Vision on Windows is evolving, shaped by the insights and experiences of those who use it every day."

Copilot Vision on Windows is an extension of Copilot Labs, where Microsoft is working to improve the experience of its users. Copilot Vision is capable of analysing content and offering assistance. It can provide valuable insights to enhance your workflow and answer your questions in real time as you work. XChat Rolling Out With Encrypted Messaging, Vanishing Texts and File Sharing Features on Android.

Microsoft Copilot Vision on Windows

Microsoft Copilot Vision on Windows offers an innovative way to interact with Windows PC, which can provide assistance whenever you need it. When you decide to turn it on, Copilot Vision can observe what you are viewing on your screen and communicate with you about it in real time. "Whether you’re browsing, working, or deep in a project, Copilot Vision offers instant insights and answers, keeping your flow smooth and effortless," said Microsoft.

The Copilot app on Windows has now added support for Deep Research and file search features. Users can conduct thorough searches for information to improve productivity to find relevant data and resources. Copilot Vision on Windows has the ability to navigate multiple apps simultaneously. Users can now share two apps at the same time, which can help to manage various tasks. OpenAI Rolls Out Major Updates to ChatGPT Projects Including With Deep Research, Voice Mode, Improved Memory Support and More.

How To Use Microsoft Copilot Vision on Windows

To begin using Microsoft Copilot Vision on Windows, open the Copilot app and click on the glasses icon located in your composer. From there, you can choose the specific browser window or application you wish to share. Once you have made your selection, you can ask Copilot for assistance with your current task. If you want to stop sharing, click "Stop" or the "X" in the composer.

