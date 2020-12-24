Cyberpunk 2077 developers 'CD Projekt' has released the hotfix patch update 1.06 for PC users that were facing the 8MB save limit issue. Many PC users of the game have been complaining via CDPR's official forum that they encountered the error every time the size of the saved game exceeded 8MB threshold. The Hotfix 1.6 update brings a fix for several PC, console-specific issues along with a quest related improvement, improvement in memory management and stability while playing on the Xbox & PlayStation consoles. Cyberpunk 2077 Game Sells Over 13 Million Copies Despite Refunds.

Several Xbox One & PS4 users complained that the game crashed multiple times along with other technical issues but with the introduction of this update, developers have promised there will be fewer crashes.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Photo Credits: Cyberpunk 2077)

Cyberpunk 2077 game has been full of bugs & technical issues that Sony & Microsoft offered refunds to their users. The company also apologised to the users via its official Twitter channel & initiated returns, refunds as CD Projekt wanted its customers to be fully satisfied.

The new update does not bring all fixes that have been released in the past patches. PC users who are facing 8MB save limit error will not encounter this issue any more after installing the update. Last week, Sony pulled down the game from its PlayStation store after PS4 users reported the game crash. The performance of the game on Xbox One has also not been good which is why Microsoft decided to extend its return policy for Cyberpunk 2077.

